Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,679 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 121,521 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

