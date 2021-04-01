Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,796 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

