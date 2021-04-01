Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.