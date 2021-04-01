Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $133.80 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

