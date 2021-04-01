Cetera Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ACES opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.