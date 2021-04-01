Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 50,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 800,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 187,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 179,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.