Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Camping World worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

NYSE:CWH opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

