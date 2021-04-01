Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 216.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

