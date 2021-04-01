Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

JKG stock opened at $251.45 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.19 and a 52-week high of $255.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.45.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

