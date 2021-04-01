Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 216.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 110,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.