Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,821 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $654,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $85.72 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.