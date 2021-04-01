Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 419.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,070,000 after buying an additional 258,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 359,563 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,641,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

