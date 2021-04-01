Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.64 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

