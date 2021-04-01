Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 243,040 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,040 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $53.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.