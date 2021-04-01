Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 6,229 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $35.28.

