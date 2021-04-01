Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 104,730 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

