Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

