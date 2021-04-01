Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1,086.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after buying an additional 1,027,149 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,888,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,312,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.