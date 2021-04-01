Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.84 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.