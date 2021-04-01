Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 552.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $172.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.80 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.