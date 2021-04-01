Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 654.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 60,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,634,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $9,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $738.94 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $740.07 and its 200 day moving average is $744.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.41.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

