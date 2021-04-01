Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,879,591. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

