Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 12,669 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 606.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

