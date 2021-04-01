Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 53,111 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 372.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,997,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,740,000 after acquiring an additional 597,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

