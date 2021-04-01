Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 37,139 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.