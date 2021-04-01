Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $2.09 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $20.25 million and $2.74 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,692,578 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

