Chainlink (LINK) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.26 or 0.00051303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00640012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

