ChainX Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.01 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, ChainX has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $119.01 million and $1.81 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $15.41 or 0.00026058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

