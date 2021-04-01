Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.35

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as low as C$5.01. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 395,190 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$329.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.