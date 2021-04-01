Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Lowered by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,555 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.71% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $4.70 on Thursday, reaching $294.53. 2,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,618. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

