Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,948 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Signature Bank worth $42,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $226.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.11. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.