Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,763 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Nevro worth $40,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 230,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

