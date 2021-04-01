Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,353 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Equity Commonwealth worth $41,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.