Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,515 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Appian worth $39,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

APPN stock opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.