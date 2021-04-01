Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Devon Energy worth $42,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 125,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Devon Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 165.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 295,471 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

