Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Genpact worth $39,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after buying an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609,672 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

