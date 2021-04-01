Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,758 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Denali Therapeutics worth $41,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,596,163 shares of company stock valued at $170,702,234. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

