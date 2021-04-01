Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 93,870 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $40,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 461,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

