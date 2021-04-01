Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $39,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.