Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Agree Realty worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

