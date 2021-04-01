Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of PacWest Bancorp worth $41,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

