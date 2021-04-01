Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $40,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 997,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 306,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

