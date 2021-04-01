Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.09 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $39,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

