Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.22 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.02% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $40,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

