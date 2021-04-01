Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.44 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of MDU Resources Group worth $40,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.