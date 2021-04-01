Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.88 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of JetBlue Airways worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.34 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

