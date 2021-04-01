Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.36 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Hanesbrands worth $41,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 576,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 119,820 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.