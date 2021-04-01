Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.87 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of PotlatchDeltic worth $41,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.