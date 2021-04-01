Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.16 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of DraftKings worth $42,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.