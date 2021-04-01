Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.65 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Apollo Global Management worth $42,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

